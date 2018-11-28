Bill and Hillary Clinton's tour in Toronto doesn't go exactly as planned

It would appear as though former U.S President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, can't pack a stadium in Canada's largest city.

Either that, or a lot of people in Toronto fell sick last night.

America's ultimate political power couple kicked off their latest paid speaking tour at the Scotiabank Theatre on Tuesday evening with a rousing, 1.5-hour-long discussion that touched on everything from to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to how they met.

'You can't make this stuff up': Hillary Clinton blasts U.S. President Trump while speaking at an event in Toronto. Watch LIVE here: https://t.co/ynhhpfFwCW #uspoli pic.twitter.com/SMaDJWIsVH — CTV News (@CTVNews) November 28, 2018

The event, called An Evening With The Clintons, was structured in the format of an interview between Canadian diplomat Frank McKenna (former ambassador to the U.S.) and the longtime politicians.

"It seems almost offensive to ask you but why does Putin hate you so much?" asked McKenna of Hillary at one point. "You seem like a very nice person."

"I think he saw me as someone who had stood up to him," she replied. "And would stand up to him."

When asked about whether or not she'd run for President again, the former First Lady also joked that she was "thinking about standing for parliament here in Canada.

Bill and Hillary Clinton kicked off their paid speaking tour in Toronto, re-emerging in the national spotlight as their political legacy undergoes a public re-examination two years after the former secretary of state lost the 2016 election. https://t.co/69wZ4FUCzW pic.twitter.com/qNEWu8553H — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 28, 2018

Needless to say, current U.S. president and political rival Donald Trump came up quite a few times during the conversation, and not too favourably.

Fortunately for him perhaps, not nearly as many people were present for the talk as organizers had hoped there would be.

When asked how many tickets were sold to the event, Ticket Master said that it could not "share background on our clients." The Daily Mail reports nonetheless that officials said about 3,300 seats were sold in total.

For a venue that can hold more than 19,000 people, that's not a great look — nor is the fact that organizers cut the Scotiabank Arena in half and blocked off the entire upper level for the event.

More interesting news: From Toronto ... Officials said the Clinton's sold about 3,300 seats in a venue that can hold about 19,000 for a big hockey game when the Maple Leafs play. pic.twitter.com/J6vlZj1Uxt — Miss Kenny (@kenny_1953) November 28, 2018

CNN reports that entire sections of seats remained unoccupied in the arena as the event began, and crowd-shot video footage seems to support that assertion.

DailyMail took things a step further by publishing screenshots that showed tickets going for as low as $6.55 on Stubhub roughly 30 minutes before the show got underway.

Floor seats were still selling for upwards of $300 on Ticketmaster's official website at the time, though they'd also been available for a lot cheaper via Groupon for some time. Again, not a great look.

Those present inside the event, however, seemed to very much enjoy it. Outside the venue, one protester was spotted carrying a sign.

The 13-stop North American speaking tour continues tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal.​​​ and will once again "feature joint on stage conversations with the two leaders."

They'll be "sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service," according to Live Nation, " While also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future."

Prices vary widely for the forthcoming tour stops, from a base of $130 in New York to a low of just $13 in Sugar Land, Texas.