Toronto temperatures are going to dip to -1C this week

For those of you who love cooler weather, this week may be the beginning of your favourite time of year.

Toronto temperatures are set to dip lower this week, with Wednesday expected to dip below that gloriously chilly zero degrees.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 14C and a low of 4C. It's also expected to rain and be pretty windy, with winds up to 50km/h.

Tomorrow, we'll see a high of 11C and a low of 7C later in the day. Wednesday, as mentinoed, will dip to below zero, with a high of 11C. Wednesday might also be a bit rainy.

Thursday and Friday will also be chilly, with a highs of 9C and 12C respectively.

It seems autumn is finally here. Though it's a bit rainy, it's better than sweat, bugs, and sunburns. Stay dry!