City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dog ttc toronto

Toronto rallies around injured dog found under TTC bus

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Twitterverse is banding together in solidarity of a small husky puppy that was hit by a car Saturday night.

TTC Executive Director Brad Ross tweeted photos of the bewildered dog early yesterday morning, reporting that the dog was struck by a car by Eglinton and Warden. 

The poor pupper then crawled underneath a nearby TTC bus for safety. He was safely removed by TTC staff, police, and Toronto Animal Services (TAS). 

According to TAS, the dog sustained an injury on its front leg, but is currently in stable condition. 

After several days of being in the custody of animal service's east shelter, TAS tweeted that the wandering woofer—whose name is actually Sober—was finally reunited with his family today. 

Lead photo by

Brad Ross

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police just scaled a Brampton apartment in dramatic takedown

Street fight on King West caught on video

Toronto rallies around injured dog found under TTC bus

Bus catches on fire inside Toronto subway station

Toronto temperatures are going to dip to -1C this week

A man swam naked in the shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto

This is what sports stadiums looked like in Toronto before the Rogers Centre

The 7 most romantic getaways near Toronto