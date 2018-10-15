Toronto rallies around injured dog found under TTC bus

Toronto's Twitterverse is banding together in solidarity of a small husky puppy that was hit by a car Saturday night.

This sweet dog was struck by a car last night near Eglinton and Warden. Injured and afraid, he took refuge under one of our buses. Thanks to our operator, supervisor, police and Toronto Animal Contol he was safely coaxed out and taken to a vet. No collar or microchip. Know him? pic.twitter.com/uk2HnTsEdm — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) October 14, 2018

TTC Executive Director Brad Ross tweeted photos of the bewildered dog early yesterday morning, reporting that the dog was struck by a car by Eglinton and Warden.

Thank you to everyone who’s contacted us about the dog that was rescued last night. This husky was injured by a car last night near Eglinton and Warden. He took refuge under a TTC bus, and was rescued by TTC staff, Toronto Police and Toronto Animal Services. pic.twitter.com/Q0B2QUUz0G — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 14, 2018

The poor pupper then crawled underneath a nearby TTC bus for safety. He was safely removed by TTC staff, police, and Toronto Animal Services (TAS).

I live in Australia and I am wanting to know the outcome ! — suzekendall (@suzekendall1) October 15, 2018

According to TAS, the dog sustained an injury on its front leg, but is currently in stable condition.

It’s a happy ending, Toronto! This dog was injured and found under a TTC bus on Saturday. We located the owner from a lost report, and are happy to announce that the dog was picked up from our East Shelter this morning. Say hello to Sober the dog, reunited with his family! pic.twitter.com/ghcMWLdK0U — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) October 15, 2018

After several days of being in the custody of animal service's east shelter, TAS tweeted that the wandering woofer—whose name is actually Sober—was finally reunited with his family today.