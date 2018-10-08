City
toronto police

A Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus shelter

Here's something you don't see everyday. Yesterday morning a Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus stop, demolishing the shelter at Woodbine and O'Connor completely. 

A police officer in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after he careened off the road and hit the shelter around 9 a.m., shattering the glass and toppling over the shelter's foundation.

No further information has been released regarding the crash, and roads remained open after the incident. 

Apparently yesterday was bad for bus shelters: another bus stop by South Kingsway and Ripley was wrecked after a truck crashed into the area, destroying a hydro pole and a Canada Post mailbox in the process.

The driver, who was allegedly drunk, fled the scene after the incident but was apprehended by police shortly after. They are now facing charges.

Lead photo by

Ken Townsend

