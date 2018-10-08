A Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus shelter

Here's something you don't see everyday. Yesterday morning a Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus stop, demolishing the shelter at Woodbine and O'Connor completely.

Collision: single vehicle Woodbine & O'Connor

-Police car into a bus shelter

-no injuries

-no road closures#GO1852534 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 7, 2018

A police officer in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after he careened off the road and hit the shelter around 9 a.m., shattering the glass and toppling over the shelter's foundation.

BREAKING: Single vehicle collision involving Toronto Police cruiser and TYC shelter. Details forthcoming. O’Connor and Woodbine. @TPSOperations is on scene investigating. @680NEWStraffic @CityNews pic.twitter.com/09qxtgenAF — Ken Townsend (@KenTownsend) October 7, 2018

No further information has been released regarding the crash, and roads remained open after the incident.

View of the damage caused by a truck at South Kingsway + Ripley. A bus shelter, hydro pole and mailbox are destroyed. No serious injuries reported. Intersection remains closed for investigation. @CityNews @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/LODyevmtRX — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) October 7, 2018

Apparently yesterday was bad for bus shelters: another bus stop by South Kingsway and Ripley was wrecked after a truck crashed into the area, destroying a hydro pole and a Canada Post mailbox in the process.

#UPDATE: Police have located the driver and he is now facing two charges of impaired driving and fail to remain. — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) October 7, 2018

The driver, who was allegedly drunk, fled the scene after the incident but was apprehended by police shortly after. They are now facing charges.