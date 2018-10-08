A Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus shelter
Here's something you don't see everyday. Yesterday morning a Toronto police car crashed into a TTC bus stop, demolishing the shelter at Woodbine and O'Connor completely.
Collision: single vehicle Woodbine & O'Connor— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 7, 2018
-Police car into a bus shelter
-no injuries
-no road closures#GO1852534 ^gl
A police officer in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after he careened off the road and hit the shelter around 9 a.m., shattering the glass and toppling over the shelter's foundation.
BREAKING: Single vehicle collision involving Toronto Police cruiser and TYC shelter. Details forthcoming. O’Connor and Woodbine. @TPSOperations is on scene investigating. @680NEWStraffic @CityNews pic.twitter.com/09qxtgenAF— Ken Townsend (@KenTownsend) October 7, 2018
No further information has been released regarding the crash, and roads remained open after the incident.
View of the damage caused by a truck at South Kingsway + Ripley. A bus shelter, hydro pole and mailbox are destroyed. No serious injuries reported. Intersection remains closed for investigation. @CityNews @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/LODyevmtRX— Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) October 7, 2018
Apparently yesterday was bad for bus shelters: another bus stop by South Kingsway and Ripley was wrecked after a truck crashed into the area, destroying a hydro pole and a Canada Post mailbox in the process.
#UPDATE: Police have located the driver and he is now facing two charges of impaired driving and fail to remain.— CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) October 7, 2018
The driver, who was allegedly drunk, fled the scene after the incident but was apprehended by police shortly after. They are now facing charges.
