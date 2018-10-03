A goat was loose on the DVP and Toronto can't stop with the jokes

There's nothing better than a good pun to get the Twittersphere going, and Toronto might have gotten the G.O.A.T. of jokes yesterday—literally—when a goat was spotted on the DVP.

Hazard:

NB DVP and Eglinton Ave E.

Reports of a goat on the shoulder in a baa'd spot.

Please use caution.@TPS54Div #GO1820825^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2018

The Toronto Police tweeted out an announcement around noon about the bewildered billy hanging out by the DVP and Eglinton, getting the thread of jokes going by saying, "Reports of a goat on the shoulder in a baa'd spot."

You goat to be kidding. I hope there is a ruminant of truth to this. Guess he was hoofing it home? — Michele Sparling 🇨🇦 (@HRisInnovative) October 2, 2018

And from there, the cringeworthy dad jokes continue.

Is he on the off RAMp ?🐐 — Bill Chase (@BillChase1965) October 2, 2018

You can almost hear the brain cogs turning in an attempt pun up the situation.

I see what ewe did there — Pam I Am (@mmmmmmcoffee) October 2, 2018

Bust out the thesaurus everyone: it's time to find every possible synonym for goat.

I’m actually quite maaad that you have attributed what everyone knows is a sheep’s call to this wayward goat. — Mel (@Schmell0) October 3, 2018

But if you're going to make a punny joke, make sure it's accurate or dare getting called out.

Oh an escape goat.



I'll see myself out. — Cyclo Kitty (@cyclokitty) October 2, 2018

Of course, there was no shortage of sports references, with the overusage of the term G.O.A.T. these days.

Kawhi's still finding his way around Toronto. pic.twitter.com/3lEGCYO3T5 — Andrew Hockridge (@drew_hockridge) October 3, 2018

The best one for sure goes to the Kawhi Leonard reference, which comes with its own awkward laugh. Well punned.