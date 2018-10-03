City
goat dvp toronto

A goat was loose on the DVP and Toronto can't stop with the jokes

There's nothing better than a good pun to get the Twittersphere going, and Toronto might have gotten the G.O.A.T. of jokes yesterday—literally—when a goat was spotted on the DVP. 

The Toronto Police tweeted out an announcement around noon about the bewildered billy hanging out by the DVP and Eglinton, getting the thread of jokes going by saying, "Reports of a goat on the shoulder in a baa'd spot." 

And from there, the cringeworthy dad jokes continue. 

You can almost hear the brain cogs turning in an attempt pun up the situation.

Bust out the thesaurus everyone: it's time to find every possible synonym for goat.

But if you're going to make a punny joke, make sure it's accurate or dare getting called out.

Of course, there was no shortage of sports references, with the overusage of the term G.O.A.T. these days.

The best one for sure goes to the Kawhi Leonard reference, which comes with its own awkward laugh. Well punned.

Lead photo by

Kurtis Chen

