This is what fall colours look like in Toronto this year

The only good thing about temperatures dropping: fall foliage. As the weather cools, trees across the city are transforming the canopy from green tones to the warm hues of fall.

Yellows leaves are mostly out in full force at the moment, meaning you can still enjoy the foliage before the colours peak and disappear for the rest of winter.

Peep some colours by walking down the strangest staircase in Toronto to Crothers Woods, where this patch of the Don Valley is already completely awash in colour.

Aside from the leaves, now might also be a good time to spot some deer in Crothers (it is mating season after all).

Edwards Gardens has completely transformed from a 34-acre green space into walkable paths of golden trees.

The boardwalk path of Glen Stewart Ravine is now lined with turning leaves.

Meanwhile High Park trees are definitely doing their thing right now.

The trees at York University are letting students know that the fall semester is now well underway—time to enjoy those colours before holing up to study for the rest of the year.

And if you don't feel like traveling far from the downtown core to check the hues, you can always visit the fiery patch of trees by Harbourfront Centre before they disappear completely.