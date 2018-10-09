Bill and Hillary Clinton coming to Toronto on North American tour

The Clintons are coming to Toronto for another heart-to-heart as both Bill and Hillary are dropping by again this November.

The duo are embarking on a 13-stop North American tour that includes Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

JUST ANNOUNCED: An Evening with President @BillClinton and former Secretary of State @HillaryClinton is coming to a city near you!



Learn More. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 8, 2018

An Evening with the Clintons will see Bill and Hillary chatting it up and sharing stories about their careers, with some of the highlights including the Macarena, sax solos and Socks the Cat.

This marks the second time former president Bill Clinton has visited Toronto this year, and the first for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton since she dropped by in 2017.

Tickets for the November 27 engagement go on sale this Friday.