City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
craft stores toronto

10 craft stores in Toronto to unleash your creative side

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Craft stores in Toronto abound. If it's beads, feathers, fabrics, or markers you need, these stores have everything you you need for your next crafty creation.

Here are some craft stores in Toronto to unleash your creative side.

Above Ground

This handy art supply store is an OCAD student favourite for the latest in colouring brush pens and other fun project materials, from fabric dyes to paper types. Aside from the one by OCAD, they have another location in the Junction and the Beaches.

BeadFX

For anyone who wants to make their own jewellery, this huge outlet by St. Clair East and O'Connor has all the DIY materials to make your own customized necklaces and bracelets. It may not look like much from the outside but this place is a bead-lovers paradise.

Michaels

For noobie craftspeople and seasoned makers alike, you can't go wrong with a trip to Michaels. Usually multiple floors, this arts and crafts chain has locations all around the city filled with stuff for everyone, from crochet needles to construction paper and even slime. 

The WorkRoom

Truly a DIY paradise, this Parkdale store is also a studio with awesome classes including high-level patchwork, weaving, upholstery, and surface design. If you've already got the skills down pat, you can buy everything from metal zippers to steamers and snaps.

Bling Bling

As its name suggests, this family-run spot on Spadina is what magpie dreams are made of. Pearly beads, shiny silver beads, glass beads, Swarovski beads, you name it—find your ideal bling at this store and piece it all together with clasps and accessories also sold here.

Len's Mill Stores

Come for yarn and fabrics, leave with craft twine, felt sheets and feathers you didn't know you needed. Perfect for costume makers, you can deck out your DIY outfit with google eyes and artificial flowers from this store on Orfus Road. 

Gwartzman's Art Supplies

If you're not sure what you're doing when it comes to art supplies, Gwartzman has the kind of staff who can show you around. This long and narrow Chinatown staple has been carrying glitter, inks, canvasses and resins at cheap prices for years, so you know you're in good hands.

DeSerres

You'll get a dose of creative inspiration from the selection here alone. They've got all the beads for jewellery making, moulds for soap or candle making, and tons of papier maché shapes to paint from scratch. Check out any of their three stores in the city.

Arton Beads

It's all about the BOGO deals at this basic bead store at Queen and Spadina. You can couple a trip to neighbouring fabric stores with a pit stop at Arton, where you'll likely find good discounts on semi-precious stones and Japanese cube beads to jazz up your project with.

EweKnit

Aside from having an adorable name, this Bloorcourt store also carries an impressive collection of artisanal yarns and designer fabrics for the handcrafting enthusiast. Find felting kits and needles, buttons, and books on embroidery to get those DIY juices flowing.

Lead photo by

blogTO at Michaels

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This might be the prettiest small town to visit this fall in Ontario

Only in Toronto #34: The Amazing Party Store, Milk, Type Books

This is what Dupont Street used to look like before it was cool

This is what malls used to look like in Toronto

10 craft stores in Toronto to unleash your creative side

12 haunted places to get spooked at in Toronto

This is what the suburbs used to look like around Toronto

Toronto airports will soon allow cannabis on domestic flights