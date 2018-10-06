10 craft stores in Toronto to unleash your creative side

Craft stores in Toronto abound. If it's beads, feathers, fabrics, or markers you need, these stores have everything you you need for your next crafty creation.

Here are some craft stores in Toronto to unleash your creative side.

This handy art supply store is an OCAD student favourite for the latest in colouring brush pens and other fun project materials, from fabric dyes to paper types. Aside from the one by OCAD, they have another location in the Junction and the Beaches.

For anyone who wants to make their own jewellery, this huge outlet by St. Clair East and O'Connor has all the DIY materials to make your own customized necklaces and bracelets. It may not look like much from the outside but this place is a bead-lovers paradise.

For noobie craftspeople and seasoned makers alike, you can't go wrong with a trip to Michaels. Usually multiple floors, this arts and crafts chain has locations all around the city filled with stuff for everyone, from crochet needles to construction paper and even slime.

Truly a DIY paradise, this Parkdale store is also a studio with awesome classes including high-level patchwork, weaving, upholstery, and surface design. If you've already got the skills down pat, you can buy everything from metal zippers to steamers and snaps.

As its name suggests, this family-run spot on Spadina is what magpie dreams are made of. Pearly beads, shiny silver beads, glass beads, Swarovski beads, you name it—find your ideal bling at this store and piece it all together with clasps and accessories also sold here.

Come for yarn and fabrics, leave with craft twine, felt sheets and feathers you didn't know you needed. Perfect for costume makers, you can deck out your DIY outfit with google eyes and artificial flowers from this store on Orfus Road.

If you're not sure what you're doing when it comes to art supplies, Gwartzman has the kind of staff who can show you around. This long and narrow Chinatown staple has been carrying glitter, inks, canvasses and resins at cheap prices for years, so you know you're in good hands.

You'll get a dose of creative inspiration from the selection here alone. They've got all the beads for jewellery making, moulds for soap or candle making, and tons of papier maché shapes to paint from scratch. Check out any of their three stores in the city.

It's all about the BOGO deals at this basic bead store at Queen and Spadina. You can couple a trip to neighbouring fabric stores with a pit stop at Arton, where you'll likely find good discounts on semi-precious stones and Japanese cube beads to jazz up your project with.

Aside from having an adorable name, this Bloorcourt store also carries an impressive collection of artisanal yarns and designer fabrics for the handcrafting enthusiast. Find felting kits and needles, buttons, and books on embroidery to get those DIY juices flowing.