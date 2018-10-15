City
bus fire toronto

Bus catches on fire inside Toronto subway station

Toronto commuters may have had a bit of a delay today.

That's because a bus caught fire at Islington station, suspending subway service at the stop and diverting buses on the ground. 

A Mi Way transit bus caught fire while parked at the station, pouring smoke into the subway tunnel, causing the train to skip it. 

Several buses, including the 37 Islington North, 50 Burnamthorpe and 110 Islington South were diverted. 

It's not clear if the fire has been extinguished, but subway service at the station has resumed, so it's at least contained. 

