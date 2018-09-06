The TTC just got new platform markers to direct subway riders

Rejoice, subway riders. You may no longer have to deal with that awkward little half-walk you do when you don't know where the door is going to be.

Brad Ross of the TTC posted on Twitter this afternoon to announce new door markers would be added to the platforms along the Yonge-University-Spadina line (Line 1), starting with York University Station.

Rolling out these helpful platform markers as ATC is implemented across Line 1. Starting here at York University Station. #TTC pic.twitter.com/vvMJxqsa3t — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) September 6, 2018

The yellow markers are meant to help direct where the doors will be when the train stops, and will be precise given the new Automatic Train Control system.

Hopefully they will also help people understand where they should wait for the train, so you can get off without having to push a random stranger.