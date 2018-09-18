Toronto is getting a lending library for party supplies

Neighbourhood parties are great for building communities, bringing attention to small businesses and of course, for the good vibes.

What they're not so great for is the environment — especially in a city where it costs more money to store event supplies than it does to simply buy them from the dollar store, every single time, and then throw them in the garbage.

This is the idea behind Block Party Supply: A soon-to-launch lending library for community events in Toronto.

The organization will function similar to the the groundbreaking Toronto Tool Library, which lets members borrow everything from hammer drills to camping stoves for up to seven days at a time.

Block Party Supply isn't lending out lawn mowers, but the concept is similar in that it helps to reduce waste (and clutter for people who maybe only need a folding table once every couple of years.)

Organizers say that their aim, aside from facilitating no-waste community parties, is to "empower residents to host events that bring folks together" and "unlock the potential of city-owned storage space that is unused or under-utilized."

"We will be helping to make awesome fun happen in streets, laneways, parks and yards next year by sharing key supplies needed to make the magic happen," says community organizer Jode Roberts, who is launching the library with support from the City of Toronto’s Community Waste Reduction program.

Other collaborators on the project include the Friends of Christie Pits Park, Toronto Tool Library and Centre for Local Research into Public Space (CELOS).

Roberts says they're currently in the stage of compiling an inventory of useful, durable items, but that supplies will be available to borrow as of Spring 2019.

You can learn more this Sunday, September 23, at a launch event with the David Suzuki Foundation and Repair Cafe TO in Christie Pits Park between noon and 4 p.m.