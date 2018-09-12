Someone was caught on video riding the roof of a GO Train

GO Transit safety officers have launched an investigation into video footage that appears to show someone riding on top of a moving train.

"I don't know what this person was thinking but nothing can justify this," tweeted Metrolinx media relations official Nitish Bissonauth earlier this week. "Safety Officers are investigating and take this very seriously."

"Don't be like this guy," he continued. "Don't ever try this."

Bissonauth's tweet included a video clip shot from the perspective of someone sitting at the edge of a speeding GO Train.

The person shooting the video actually manages to stand up at one point, turn around, and "surf" atop the train, if you will — all without dying.

It is not yet known who is behind the stunt, but it came into the public eye this weekend when it was uploaded to the popular Instagram account 6ixbuzztv wth the caption "That Go Train Shit Too Damn Expensive."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told the Toronto Star on Tuesday that the regional transportation agency "already has some leads on a suspect."

"You may think it’s worth your time getting all those views," she said in an interview. "And that sort of thing may seem like a thrill, but it really won’t be."

"The last thing we want to do is to have to go to someone’s loved ones to tell them someone in their life is gone."