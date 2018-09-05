City
Record-breaking heat could swelter Toronto today

Update: As of this afternoon, the heat record has been broken. The temperature recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport has now reached 33.9C. Remember to stay cool! 

Prepare for another sweltering day today as temperatures are about to break historic records in Toronto.

With a forecasted high of 32C, but feeling more like the low-40s, it doesn't look like summer is planning on leaving us alone quite yet. The all-time record high for September 5 came in 1945, when temperatures hit a cool 31.7C. 

This week's forecast should see temperatures eventually fall to something a little more comfortable than today. Image from Environment Canada.

Luckily, Toronto might see some relief later this week, as temperatures are set to finally drop. 

Saturday should cool off to around 18C, and Sunday will be a comfortable, breathable 15C. 

