Rare Toronto corpse flower will soon smell like rotting flesh

As summer ends, it's important to take time to stop and smell the flowers. In this case, you might want to skip straight to autumn.

The Toronto Zoo's "corpse flower" (amorphophallus titanum) is set to bloom soon, potentially even this week. The flower is interesting in that it only blooms after growing for about a decade, and the leaves remain open for usually less than two days.

The fun part here though, is that it smells like a mass grave of rotting flesh. The smell is suffocating, but also fascinating at the same time.

As a native to Indonesia, the flower's purpose in producing the putrid smell is to attract flies, which the plant can use for pollination.

This will mark the first time the Toronto area has the opportunity to smell the foul plant, but a corpse flower recently opened up in Edmonton's Muttart Conservatory.

The Toronto Zoo is extending its operating hours so people can partake in the rare opportunity, and will announce on its social media channels when the bloom is ready.

Don't worry if you miss it in Toronto, as once the flower has opened for the first time, it can sometimes continue to bloom every year.