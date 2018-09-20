Dufferin Grove ranked one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Dufferin Grove may call to mind a park across the street from a mall for most Torontonians, but the surrounding neighbourhood by the same name has just been called one of the world’s coolest by Time Out.

Dufferin Grove falls at #39 out of 50 of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, just behind Montreal’s Petite Italie at #37 and Prague’s Karlin.

Other neighbourhoods on the list include Highland Park in Los Angeles, Peckham in London and Hayes Valley in San Francisco, with Embajadores in Madrid taking the top spot.

Restaurant SoSo Food Club and brewery Burdock are shouted out by the travel advisors, who cite a tight-knit community as the source of the neighbourhood’s vibrancy.

Parks, Duff Grove included, are also noted as a hub for community life in the city. While the park can be the setting for some, ahem, eccentric behaviour, Dufferin Grove is simultaneously home to public fire pits as well as music and theatre performances.

For those not that familiar, Dufferin Grove is technically bordered by Dufferin, Ossington, Bloor and Dundas West.

Here are the complete rankings:

1. Embajadores, Madrid

2. Euljiro, Seoul

3. Nueva Villa de Aburra, Medellin

4. Metaxourgeio, Athens

5. Princípe Real, Lisbon

6. Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, Paris

7. Neukölln, Berlin

8. Yanaka, Tokyo

9. Highland Park, Los Angeles

10. Fitzroy, Melbourne

11. Peckham, London

12. Noord, Amsterdam

13. Ancoats, Manchester

14. Enmore, Sydney

15. Bandra West, Mumbai

16. Shuk HaPishpeshim, Tel Aviv-Jaffa

17. West Village, New York

18. West Loop, Chicago

19. Tangba Jie, Chengdu

20. Osu, Accra

21. City Bowl District, Cape Town

22. Sant Antoni, Barcelona

23. Monti, Rome

24. Leith, Edinburgh

25. Hornstull, Stockholm

26. Sololaki, Tbilisi

27. Phibsboro, Dublin

28. Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro

29. Former French Concession, Shanghai

30. Roma, Mexico City

31. Cedofeita, Porto

32. Prawirotaman, Yogyakarta

33. Wynwood, Miami

34. Hayes Valley, San Francisco

35. Wan Chai, Hong Kong

36. Ari, Bangkok

37. Petite Italie, Montreal

38. Karlín, Prague

39. Dufferin Grove, Toronto

40. Central District, Seattle

41. Palermo Soho, Buenos Aires

42. Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur

43. Kadıköy, Istanbul

44. Tanjong Pagar, Singapore

45. Kitay-Gorod, Moscow

46. Langstrasse, Zurich

47. Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

48. South End, Boston

49. Sanlitun, Beijing

50. Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai

The list was compiled by local Time Out editors, city experts, and a global survey of 15,000 people.