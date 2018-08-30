Yorkdale Mall evacuated after shooting

Toronto Police and emergency crews are responding to Yorkdale Mall, where reports of gunshots were called in shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The mall has been evacuated, according to police, and residents are asked to avoid the area (if not they're trapped inside a store.)

Officers have confirmed that shots were fired, though details remain sparse as they investigate the scene. No injuries have yet been reported.

Everyone has been evacuated from Yorkdale mall. Fire and ambulance on seen. pic.twitter.com/Jl2KoxS03d — Nida (@nida_zafar) August 30, 2018

Police are currently seeking "multiple suspects" — one is a black male in his 20s wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, another is a skinny, mixed-race male in his 20s with a black handgun.

Witnesses are asked to call TPS 32 Division at 416-808-3200 with any information they may have about what transpired.

The TTC says that its subway will not be stopping at Yorkdale on Line 1 due to police activity.

Yorkdale announced late Thursday afternoon that it would be closed for the rest of today.

"Yorkdale is secure and we are cooperating with police to safely evacuate the centre," reads a statement sent by email. "We expect to open as scheduled tomorrow morning at 10 a.m."

The police are searching for two suspects after multiple reports of gunshots at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. No injuries have been reported. https://t.co/jkez44X83U — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) August 30, 2018

Mayor John Tory issued a statement of his own on around 4:30 p.m.

"Whether it is Yorkdale Mall or anywhere else in Toronto, people should not have to worry about gun violence breaking out — at any time," he wrote.

"There are too many guns available to criminals in the city and I am determined to end that with the help of our police and our government partners."

Tory went on to thank Toronto Police and other first responders and encourage those with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"I am relieved that there are no reports of injuries from gunfire," he said, "and I hope that remains true."