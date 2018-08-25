Toronto creates makeshift memorial for cut down tree

Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood have created a memorial to a unique loss: that of a 100-year-old tree that was just cut down.

The beloved silver maple on Roncesvalles, which had been granted heritage status, is the latest victim of Toronto’s recent storms.

they cut down the oldest tree on roncy ave and i guess people felt some type of way about it pic.twitter.com/NqwojItK9G — Rich Sweet (@djrichsweet) August 24, 2018

Though it stood around four storeys tall with a 320-centimetre circumference, it was found when branches fell during the storm that it was mostly hollow inside and therefore a liability.

Believed to be one of the oldest commercial trees in Toronto, the Ontario Heritage Tree Program granted the tree heritage status after considering its cultural and historical significance and reviewing a moving video nomination by a local TV producer and environmental steward.

Ever walked along that stretch of Roncesvalles and wondered why the sidewalk is made out of flexible material? It was actually installed to protect the tree’s roots and allow air and water to circulate.

So far the humble shrine consists of flowers, candles, birdseed, messages scrawled on the stump and photos of the tree itself. Whether or not a tree being cut down gives you the feels, yet another iconic Toronto landscape has been changed forever.