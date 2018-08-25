Toronto creates makeshift memorial for cut down tree
Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood have created a memorial to a unique loss: that of a 100-year-old tree that was just cut down.
The beloved silver maple on Roncesvalles, which had been granted heritage status, is the latest victim of Toronto’s recent storms.
they cut down the oldest tree on roncy ave and i guess people felt some type of way about it pic.twitter.com/NqwojItK9G— Rich Sweet (@djrichsweet) August 24, 2018
Though it stood around four storeys tall with a 320-centimetre circumference, it was found when branches fell during the storm that it was mostly hollow inside and therefore a liability.
If you spent much time in this neighbourhood, it would have been virtually impossible not to have noticed the towering 130 year old silver maple tree in front of St. Vincent de Paul church on Roncesvalles. It had a thick warty trunk and was supported by a soft sidewalk so that its roots could breathe and grow. It had also been designated by the city as a heritage tree as it was one of the oldest trees in a populated area in Toronto. I would often pat its large generous trunk when walking by or point it out to friends. Since yesterday, I’ve observed dozens of people paying their respects to it through my apt window. The stump is now covered with messages, bird seeds, more flowers and some images (of the tree). I’m so touched to discover how appreciated it was and in general, people’s deep affection for trees. It was a cool one and we will miss it.
Believed to be one of the oldest commercial trees in Toronto, the Ontario Heritage Tree Program granted the tree heritage status after considering its cultural and historical significance and reviewing a moving video nomination by a local TV producer and environmental steward.
Ever walked along that stretch of Roncesvalles and wondered why the sidewalk is made out of flexible material? It was actually installed to protect the tree’s roots and allow air and water to circulate.
So far the humble shrine consists of flowers, candles, birdseed, messages scrawled on the stump and photos of the tree itself. Whether or not a tree being cut down gives you the feels, yet another iconic Toronto landscape has been changed forever.
Join the conversation Load comments