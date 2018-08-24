City
Toronto falls in ranking of world's most reputable cities

Toronto's status as a reputable city seems to be dropping, at least since last year. While 2017 saw the city at 10th, we fell to 13th for 2018. 

The rankings are determined based on a city's environmental appeal and beauty, effective government, social policies, infrastructure, economic status, and financial stability, among other factors. 

REPUTATION INSTITUTE

Image via Reputation Institute. 

Montreal took Toronto's old 10th place spot this year, while Vancouver landed at a comfortable 16th. Considering that 56 cities are considered for the list, these spots aren't too shabby. 

The rankings are put together by the Reputation Institute's RepTrak series. 

Sydney, Australia had taken the top place for three years in a row, but finally fell to second this year, losing its #1 spot to Tokyo, Japan. 

