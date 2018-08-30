Road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend

It's going to be a weekend full of events and road closures in Toronto as Fan Expo and Buskerfest roll into town. It's best to just ditch the car this long weekend and get in on the action.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city by car this long weekend in Toronto.

Front St. West south curb lane between John St. and Simcoe St., Bremner Blvd north curb lane between Lower Simcoe St. and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre driveway, and Lower Simcoe St. west curb lane from Front St.West to Bremner Blvd will be closed at the following times for the event.

August 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

August 31 and September 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coxwell Ave. east curb lane and layby from Eastern Ave. to Lake Shore Blvd. East will be closed from August 31 at 6 a.m. to September 3 at midnight for the annual event.

On September 3 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following road will be closed for the parade:

University Ave. between Dundas St. West and Richmond St.

Queen St. West from west of Bay St. to east of University Ave.

Armoury St. from Chestnut St. to University Ave.

Centre St. from Dundas St. West to Armoury St.

York St. from Queen St. West to Richmond St. West

Also on September 3, Liberty St. from Dufferin St. to Jefferson Ave., and Jefferson Ave. from King St. West to Liberty St. will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade dispersal area.

The north curb lane and north sidewalk on Yorkville Ave. fronting the Hazelton Hotel and Yorkville Village will be closed from September 2 at midnight to September 7 at 11 p.m.

Hazelton Ave. will also be closed from Yorkville Ave. to the Hazelton Hotel driveway south of Scollard St. from September 3 at midnight until September 7 at 11 p.m.