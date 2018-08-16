Open streets and festivals to shut down Toronto roads this weekend

It's going to be another weekend full of road closures in Toronto as annual festivals will be shutting down routes all over the city. Taste of Manila and Open Streets TO are on, so ditch the car and explore the city by foot.

If you do plan on driving, here's what you need to know to navigate around Toronto by car.

The annual event will be closing southbound lanes of Spadina Ave. from St. Andrew St. to Sullivan St. from August 18 at midnight to August 19 at midnight. Dundas St. will remain open during this time period.

This Filipino street festival wasn't cancelled after all. As a result, Bathurst St. from Wilson Ave. to Laurelcrest Ave. will be closed in both directions starting August 18 at midnight to August 19 at midnight.

The arts and food fest will leave Gerrard St. East from Coxwell Ave. to Glenside Ave. closed from August 18 at 8 a.m. to August 20 at 2 a.m.

To accommodate the epic car show on August 18 from 7 a.m. to midnight Danforth Ave. will be closed from Byng Ave. to Leyton Ave. and from Warden Ave. to Leyton Ave. Danforth Rd. will also be closed from Landry Ave. to Danforth Ave during this time period.

The car-free event will leave Bloor St., from Montrose Ave. to Sherbourne St., and Yonge St., from Bloor St. to Queen St., closed on August 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Vehicles will be able to cross Bloor St. at Grace St./Christie St., Bathurst St., Spadina Ave., Avenue Rd., Bay St., Church St., Ted Rogers Way and Sherbourne St.

Vehicles will also be able to cross Yonge St. at Wellesley St., College St., Gerrard St., Dundas St., Shuter St. and Queen St.

Two northbound lanes on University Ave., from Queen St. West to Dundas St., and Armoury St. from University Ave. to Chestnut St. will be closed on August 19 from 12:01 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the festival and parade.