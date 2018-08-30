City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto labour day parade

Toronto Labour Day Parade is skipping the CNE this year

City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Labour Day Parade will be altering its route this year, to avoid crossing a picket line at the CNE.

Instead, the Parade will redirect and end at Lamport Stadium. The Parade ends at the CNE every year.

However, the IATSE Local 58 lock out is still not resolved, and workers are continuing their picket line in front of the Exhibition Grounds, awaiting a resolution from higher powers.  

"If the lockout is still in place on Labour Day, the Toronto & York Region Labour Council will change the parade route so that it no longer ends at the CNE and CNE wristbands will also not be handed out," reads a release on CUPE Local 79's website. 

"Labour Day celebrates the gains we have made as a labour movement through solidarity. It’s a reminder of what workers can achieve through collective action, and we can not condone crossing a picket line." 

Other unions in the city have also stated the news on their own social media, reaffirming the unwillingness to disregard the lock out of a fellow union.

Lead photo by

John Lewis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yorkdale Mall evacuated after shooting

Toronto Labour Day Parade is skipping the CNE this year

Road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend

Toronto just got a new transit plan of the future

Canada exploring full ban on handguns and assault weapons

Bizarre confrontation between driver and cyclist captured on camera in Toronto

Toronto shuts down sex doll brothel one week before it opens

Toronto's famous window dog is sick and needs help