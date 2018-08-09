City
doug ford handgun ban

Doug Ford says he doesn't want a ban on handgun sales in Toronto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has come out against a full handgun ban in the province, following an announcement of funding for gun safety.

Toronto City Council filed the ban request to the federal government after the deadly Danforth shooting.  

Ford cited Chicago as a case study of where a handgun ban supposedly doesn't work. However, Chicago scrapped those laws almost ten years ago. In fact, almost every major study conducted on the subject has found gun restrictions do work. 

In an attempt to argue against the ban, Ford spelled out that the government shouldn't prosecute "good guys" with legal guns, and should instead go after "bad guys." 

Earlier today, the province announced $25 million in funding to combat gun violence and gangs, most of which will be put toward tools for the Toronto Police Service to fight gun crime. 

A significant portion of the funding―about $7.6 million―will go toward creating "legal SWAT teams" that will be stationed at the six provincial courthouses to "keep criminals behind bars and away from bail," the premier said. 

Lead photo by

@fordnation

