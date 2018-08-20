The brightest comet in years will be visible over Toronto this fall

If you enjoy stargazing and want to see a spectacular show, look to the skies this December.

The 46P/Wirtanen comet, which takes about 5.4 years to orbit the sun, is set to pass by Earth in the middle of the month—and it should be visible from Toronto.

The comet is so bright as it passes that it can usually be seen with the naked eye, and is the brightest comet to be visible here for almost five years.

From December 12 to 16, the comet will be at its brightest.

If you'd like to find the best possible viewing location, consider heading to a dark sky reserve to avoid light pollution from the city.