Sunset rainbow graces the sky after thunderstorm in Toronto
Is summer weather not the most interesting thing ever?
I mean, science can explain how lightning works, and why humidity ruins our hair, but humans can't seem to get over the sky when it's anything other than clear.
One need look no further than his or her own smartphone for evidence of this phenomenon during any sort of weather event.
In Toronto, sunset pictures have become such a social media cliché that people now start mocking the trend as soon as our sky turns pink — but for every hater, there are 10 more people who DGAF about what they think.
Monday evening was no exception as the skies above Toronto exploded with colour following an hours-long stretch of dark clouds and rain.
Last night's sunset was a weird one in that it only showed up briefly, after the storm moved out, right as the sun was going down.
Some neighbourhoods were briefly blasted with intense, golden light when the dark clouds lifted around 8:45 p.m.
In many parts of the city, a full-arch rainbow could be seen stretching across the hazy horizon.
A few people even managed to capture shots of a faint double rainbow, all the way across the sky.
It was so intense!
Single rainbow, double rainbow or no rainbow at all, Monday night's sunset in Toronto was a stunner — but you probably already knew that, regardless of where you were at the time.
