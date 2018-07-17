Sunset rainbow graces the sky after thunderstorm in Toronto

Is summer weather not the most interesting thing ever?

I mean, science can explain how lightning works, and why humidity ruins our hair, but humans can't seem to get over the sky when it's anything other than clear.

A post shared by Brian Whitmore (@geopoliticus) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:54am PDT

One need look no further than his or her own smartphone for evidence of this phenomenon during any sort of weather event.

In Toronto, sunset pictures have become such a social media cliché that people now start mocking the trend as soon as our sky turns pink — but for every hater, there are 10 more people who DGAF about what they think.

A post shared by Kate Schuyler (@kateschuyler) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:55am PDT

Monday evening was no exception as the skies above Toronto exploded with colour following an hours-long stretch of dark clouds and rain.

A post shared by Cindy L. (@luckyxuxu12) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Last night's sunset was a weird one in that it only showed up briefly, after the storm moved out, right as the sun was going down.

A post shared by Alex Wong (@alexwong.work) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

Some neighbourhoods were briefly blasted with intense, golden light when the dark clouds lifted around 8:45 p.m.

A post shared by Simon Foo (@foos914) on Jul 16, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

In many parts of the city, a full-arch rainbow could be seen stretching across the hazy horizon.

A post shared by MBJ_YYZ_FLL (@mbj_yyz_fll) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

A few people even managed to capture shots of a faint double rainbow, all the way across the sky.

A post shared by SCOTTY STILES 🎵 (@scottystiles) on Jul 16, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

It was so intense!

A post shared by RyIeuTinh (@cherryta92) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

What does it mean?

A post shared by theladydutch (@theladydutch) on Jul 17, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

Single rainbow, double rainbow or no rainbow at all, Monday night's sunset in Toronto was a stunner — but you probably already knew that, regardless of where you were at the time.