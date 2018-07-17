City
Sunset rainbow graces the sky after thunderstorm in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Is summer weather not the most interesting thing ever?

I mean, science can explain how lightning works, and why humidity ruins our hair, but humans can't seem to get over the sky when it's anything other than clear.

A post shared by Brian Whitmore (@geopoliticus) on

One need look no further than his or her own smartphone for evidence of this phenomenon during any sort of weather event.

In Toronto, sunset pictures have become such a social media cliché that people now start mocking the trend as soon as our sky turns pink — but for every hater, there are 10 more people who DGAF about what they think.

A post shared by Kate Schuyler (@kateschuyler) on

Monday evening was no exception as the skies above Toronto exploded with colour following an hours-long stretch of dark clouds and rain. 

A post shared by Cindy L. (@luckyxuxu12) on

Last night's sunset was a weird one in that it only showed up briefly, after the storm moved out, right as the sun was going down.

A post shared by Alex Wong (@alexwong.work) on

Some neighbourhoods were briefly blasted with intense, golden light when the dark clouds lifted around 8:45 p.m.

A post shared by Simon Foo (@foos914) on

In many parts of the city, a full-arch rainbow could be seen stretching across the hazy horizon.

A post shared by MBJ_YYZ_FLL (@mbj_yyz_fll) on

A few people even managed to capture shots of a faint double rainbow, all the way across the sky.

It was so intense!

A post shared by RyIeuTinh (@cherryta92) on

What does it mean?

A post shared by theladydutch (@theladydutch) on

Single rainbow, double rainbow or no rainbow at all, Monday night's sunset in Toronto was a stunner — but you probably already knew that, regardless of where you were at the time.

A post shared by JAC^3 (@jacjacjacr) on

Lead photo by

Michael Leckman

