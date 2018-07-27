Lyft offering $3 ride sharing anywhere in Toronto

Good news for anyone looking to get around the city a bit easier. We've just partnered with Lyft to offer readers a limited time promo code to get the most affordable ride around.

Now, for only $3 you can get a Lyft Shared Ride anywhere in downtown Toronto. This offer is available for first time Lyft users only.

Enter the code TORONTOSHARED3 on this page to get the deal.

Lyft Shared Rides match you with others going the same way you are. You never know who you're going to share a ride with but you'll be going the same way. You might even make a new friend.

This special promo code is valid for up to 10 rides. Pay $3 plus any amount over $10.

The offer is valid until 14 days after activation and cannot be combined with any other ride credits or offers. Check this page to get all the details, download and claim this offer.