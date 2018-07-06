Justin Trudeau went jogging shirtless in Toronto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ever the fitness buff, was seen going for a run near Cherry Beach on Thursday after a long day of meetings at Queen's Park.

The PM, who had his first official sit down with new Ontario Premier Doug Ford yesterday, hit the pavement in Toronto's east end shortly after a severe thunderstorm watch had been issued for the city.

A heat advisory was also still in effect as of Thursday evening.

The one day I don't go for a run in that area and Trudeau is there shirtless. :( ---- Prime Minister Trudeau spotted jogging in Toronto https://t.co/FBuvsV0M2B — Ben Cousins (@cousins_ben) July 6, 2018

Given the terribly muggy environment, Trudeau decided not to wear a shirt for his outdoor run — an occurrence that, at one point, would (and did) spark mass online hysteria.

As footage of the PM's most recent shirtless jog circulates on Twitter, however, some are wondering if it isn't quite as organic as that time he accidentally photobombed a beach wedding with his surfboard.

First off, there's the fact that he was being followed by a huge security detail consisting of at least 10 black vehicles the entire time.

"Spotted???"



It was hardly a candid moment. He was followed by police and an multi-car motorcade with flashing lights...



... and filmed by TV cameras that had set up AHEAD of him.



Another staged Trudeau "selfie."#FakeNews https://t.co/Uf6osE7fPZ — Mark Towhey (@towhey) July 6, 2018

Secondly, the PM is still dealing the fallout of allegations that he "acted inappropriately" towards a female reporter at music festival in 2000.

There's a scandal, so of course Trudeau is jogging shirtless. — Chad Wassing (@chadvector) July 6, 2018

Trudeau's team might have thought that shirtless photos could provide a welcome media distraction.

Or maybe the Prime Minister was just hot? With a daytime high of 34 C on Thursday — and a humidex making things feel even hotter — it's hard to blame anyone for wearing as little as possible to exercise.

Everyone needs to relax. He's a man that is jogging. Sure snap a photo, great. Slow news morning. But why some people instantly go nuclear is beyond me. You wouldn't care about another person jogging, so stop getting angry that this guy is. — Michael Strathmore (@The_Strath) July 6, 2018

Whatever the case, Trudeau is still in Toronto as of Friday, where he is set to meet with Mayor John Tory at City Hall to discuss gun violence and the city's need for additional help in supporting Canada's federal refugee program.