It's going to feel like 40C for the August long weekend in Toronto

Sun's out, buns out, Toronto. Get ready for a scorcher of an August long weekend in the city, with temperatures expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius over the three day period.

The Weather Network is forecasting a hot one for this upcoming August long weekend (Does this holiday even have a name? Nevermind. I'll take it).

Summer sunshine comes with a feeling roughly the equivalent of any one of the nine circles of Hell, with highs of 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 29 on the holiday Monday.

Some relief comes during the evenings when things cool down to as low as 22 on Friday and Sunday. Chances of rain on Monday also signal a break from the heat as temperatures are expected to drop ever so slightly throughout the rest of the week.

Ohh, it's Simcoe Day. Okay, nice.

If you're heading to the beach or the nearby pool, remember to wear sunscreen, a hat and drink plenty of water.