City
Lisa Power
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 40C for the August long weekend in Toronto

City
Lisa Power
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sun's out, buns out, Toronto. Get ready for a scorcher of an August long weekend in the city, with temperatures expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius over the three day period.

The Weather Network is forecasting a hot one for this upcoming August long weekend (Does this holiday even have a name? Nevermind. I'll take it). 

Toronto weather forecast

Some like it hot. Image courtesy of The Weather Network.

Summer sunshine comes with a feeling roughly the equivalent of any one of the nine circles of Hell, with highs of 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 29 on the holiday Monday.

Some relief comes during the evenings when things cool down to as low as 22 on Friday and Sunday. Chances of rain on Monday also signal a break from the heat as temperatures are expected to drop ever so slightly throughout the rest of the week.

Ohh, it's Simcoe Day. Okay, nice.

If you're heading to the beach or the nearby pool, remember to wear sunscreen, a hat and drink plenty of water.

Lead photo by

@giltamin

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC rider caught on camera screaming racist slurs

It's going to feel like 40C for the August long weekend in Toronto

Justin Trudeau pays respects to Danforth shooting victims

Toronto neighbourhood fed up with garbage in parks

Presto problems have led to millions of free TTC rides

The 10 most breathtaking views of Toronto

This is what Toronto looked like from 1856 to 1991

Scarborough just got a new TTC bus route