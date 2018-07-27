Unreal photos and video from last night's hail storm in Toronto

The weather seems unable to make up its mind lately. Is it going to be sweltering? Is it going to pour rain and thunderstorm? Is it going to hail?

Regardless of these weather patterns, some of the photos people have snapped of yesterday's storm are like out of a movie.

Dark, looming clouds seemed to hover over the city throughout the day.

Part of the day included a severe hail storm that impacted a lot of southern Ontario.

Toronto is still looking at a weekend with chances of rain, so make sure to pack that umbrella ― and camera!