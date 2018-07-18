Fight at Tim Hortons in Brampton caught on video

Video footage is circulating today of a violent altercation between an unknown woman and two Tim Hortons employees in Brampton.

The assault, which was captured on camera and posted to Facebook earlier this week, is said to have taken place around 1 a.m. on Sunday night near Castlemore Road and McVean Drive.

Peel police say that the suspect entered Tim Hortons through the drive-thru window after it had already closed for the night. She then allegedly attacked a female employee.

In the video, the suspect can be seen pulling a crying woman's hair and holding her in a headlock while a third employee attempts to diffuse the situation.

That employee does manage to free the woman whose hair is being pulled at one point, but the suspect promptly starts punching her in the head.

The clip was filmed from outside the restaurant, so we cannot hear what is being said. The suspect does, however, repeatedly mouth what appears to be the phrases "F**K YOU" and "LET ME GO" many times throughout the duration of the roughly two-minute-long video.

Both Tim Hortons employees sustained minor injuries, according to Emergency responders, but were not taken to hospital. Peel Police are encouraging the woman to turn herself in.