There's going to be a moment of silence along the Danforth tonight
It's been less than a week since the attack on the Danforth that left several injured and two young women dead, and the city is still recovering.
Tonight, to show strength and solidarity with those affected, business owners, employees, and residents will step out of their stores and restaurants for a moment of silence.
At 6 p.m., staff from Broadview Ave. to Jones Ave. will participate, and many more in the city may join in as well.
