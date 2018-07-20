City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Toronto advance walk

It will soon be easier to cross the street in Toronto

In an effort to boost road safety and save pedestrian lives, the City of Toronto is installing what it calls a "Leading Pedestrian Interval Program" at 80 different intersections across the city this year.

The program, which is already in place at 12 intersections (including University and Adelaide, Yonge and Lakeshore, Queen and Dufferin and Bloor and Jane) allows those on foot get a head start, so to speak.

Essentially, it's an advance green for pedestrians: An advance walk signal.

The hope is that people can start moving across the intersection before cars do, becoming more visible to drivers. This is especially important for vulnerable residents such as children and seniors.

"I am committed to doing everything possible as quickly as possible to make our streets safer," said Tory in a press release announcing the measure on Friday.

"I am confident these upgraded signals will make a difference for pedestrians – that's why we have accelerated the Vision Zero Road Safety Plan so we can install more signals this year across the city."

The press release notes that this type of technology can reduce pedestrian-vehicle collisions by as much as 60 per cent, which should come as welcome news to the people of Toronto amidst a particularly deadly year for road users (who aren't in motor vehicles.)

John Tory

