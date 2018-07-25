City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
amazon caledon

Amazon is building a massive new fulfillment centre just outside Toronto

City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like the GTA will be home to another Amazon fulfilment centre soon. 

Caledon has just been chosen as the new location for Amazon's sixth facility in Ontario, two weeks after the company announced plans for a location in Ottawa. 

At just under 1-million sq. ft., the facility will work as a distribution centre for Amazon's products. It will mainly be used for shipping small items like toys, books, and electronics.

Meanwhile, Toronto is still in the race for Amazon's new headquarters, which will be announced later this year. 

The company believes that 800 jobs will be created as a result of the new Caledon shipping centre. 

Hopefully, the working conditions in the new location will not reflect the poor standards that have been widely reported at Amazon's facilities. 

The centre is expected to open late-2019.

Lead photo by

Maryland GovPics

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

WeWork continues rapid Toronto expansion with fifth location

TTC finally installing gates to keep drivers out of streetcar tunnel

Amazon is building a massive new fulfillment centre just outside Toronto

Viral video shows man screaming racist comments at family in Toronto

Air Canada just offered $2.25 billion to buy Aeroplan

Toronto votes to ban handgun and ammunition sales

ISIS claims responsibility for the Toronto Danforth shooting

150 people in Toronto went running to take back the Danforth