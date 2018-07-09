Adelaide St. is a commuter's nightmare in Toronto right now

We're officially in the throes of construction season, so here's the newest tip of the day: anyone trying to hop on the DVP from downtown after work should absolutely avoid Adelaide Street.

Construction on the one-way street continues to cause major traffic jams while construction crews work on replacing a 142-year-old water main running below Adelaide between Jarvis and Parliament.

PSA : Fellow Torontonians if you are planning to drive East bound on Adelaide St E to join the DVP please leave extra commute time as there is construction happening on Adelaide St E & cars are only going in single queue! @femwriter FYI . #Constructionseason #Toronto #TakeTTC pic.twitter.com/yFA3lTJ5xh — Purva 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🎨 (@purva_arts) July 6, 2018

Two of Adelaide East's three lanes have been completely blocked off, so commuters should expect way longer wait times as cars travel single-file along the street.

Likewise, bikers should absolutely avoid this street since the bike lanes has been completely obstructed and trying to squeeze into the last lane standing doesn't seem like a smart idea.

The city is replacing the aged water main with a larger PVC pipe as part of its $720-million plan to fix Toronto's infrastructure, namely the water mains around the city.

Unfortunately, the construction on Adelaide will last until the end of the year.

On top of that, commuters should start avoiding Jarvis Street too.

Crews just started construction there today on a water main replacement between Dundas and Queen, turning the street into a one-lane affair that will last until October 31.