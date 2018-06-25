Yonge-Dundas Square might be getting yet another massive screen

Get your sunglasses ready: the corner of Yonge and Dundas is about to get a whole lot brighter — read: more overwhelming — than it already is.

A company is proposing to replace three existing signs currently atop Milestones with an even bigger, brighter one. Great.

Kramer Design Associates (KDA) — the firm that's largely responsible for the glaring chaos that YDS is today — has designed a new 31-metre by 25-metre sign comprised of 536 smaller Mitsubishi screens.

A post shared by Mika Santos (@ams.mika.santos) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

Sitting at Yonge and Dundas' northeast corner, their proposal at 10 Dundas Street would take up 83 metres more space than the trio of signs that are currently there, if green-lit by the city.

But the reality is the revamp really shouldn't feel too consequential, considering we all know Yonge and Dundas is pretty ugly already (I mean, even its architects won't claim it anymore).

YDS already boasts Canada's largest high-def video display (at 30-metres by 52-metres) with an additional 34 video panels surrounding it. Soon, it'll pretty much be surrounded by screens.

A post shared by Anaïs (@anais.b__) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

KDA is also behind the new "revenue-generating" screen that will accompany the incoming Shoppers replacing Hard Rock Cafe at YDS' southeast corner, as well as the disproportionately massive 18-storey LED tower that currently dwarfs the Eaton Centre podium.

A post shared by Mike Song (@mike.song.5245) on Apr 5, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

Chances are your eyes have already been permanently damaged by H&M's blinding wall of light running along Dundas, so I guess nothing really matters anymore.