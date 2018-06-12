Uber pickups now allowed at Toronto's Pearson Airport

Toronto air travel authorities have some good news today for locals who'd rather take a Lyft home from the airport than a limo: ride-sharing services are now finally, at long last, officially permitted at Pearson.

Starting today, anyone who gets off a plane at Canada's largest airport can order a regular UberX or Lyft ride to pick them up on the Arrivals Level at Terminals 1 and 3 — just like pretty much everywhere else on the planet!

To our wanderlust Torontonians, you can now ride uberX from @TorontoPearson. https://t.co/BitKyZCKpF pic.twitter.com/NTCP2qiQJ5 — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) June 12, 2018

You see, up until now, passengers were unable to hail rides to Pearson International Airport through either app, with the exception of luxury-tier (read: super expensive) Uber Black vehicles.

The price discrepancy was significant and incredibly frustrating for ride-sharing app users who, in some cases, would walk out and away from the airport with their luggage in tow just to order a reasonably-priced ride.

An Uber Black SUV from Pearson to Union Station is currently estimated to cost up to $130, for instance, while a regular old Uber X to the same location is roughly $40. Uber Pool, which has even cheaper rates, is not yet available to order from the airport.

so the Toronto airport made it so only premium Ubers can pick you up and an Uber to our hotel is $200...that should be illegal tf — mycayla 🌻🌿🌊 (@Mycaylaaa_) June 8, 2018

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority announced the news of its municipally-approved "pilot project for ride sharing companies" today, explaining that it currently fields an average of 100,000 ride sharing requests per month.

"Following significant demand from our passengers, we believe that a pilot of full ride sharing options is timely at Toronto Pearson, and in line with other airports across Canada and the U.S. already offering this service," said said GTAA Vice President Scott Collier in a press release on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the collaboration of the ground transportation industry in sharing their feedback and welcome another opportunity to offer our passengers choice in their transportation options."