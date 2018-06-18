Widespread subway outages infuriate sweaty TTC riders

The only thing scarier than being trapped inside a hot, sticky public transit vehicle is the thought of having to deal with all those angry passengers when they eventually break free.

TTC customer service staffers have been... busy this morning, to say the least, as no less than five emergency alarms were pulled during Monday morning's commute, leading to the virtual shutdown of both major subway lines as of 11 a.m.

The #TTC is total chaos today. This is just outside Pape Station #Toronto pic.twitter.com/8pIdQxQy50 — blogTO (@blogTO) June 18, 2018

Things were no more choppy than usual heading into the day, with only minor delays caused by stalled streetcars and traffic collisions over the first few hours of rush hour.

Then, around 8:45 a.m., customers started reporting complete service outages on multiple subway lines.

Does this look minor to you? pic.twitter.com/YWz2X8GS8W — Tiz M (@tizcanfab) June 18, 2018

Passengers all over the notoriously-crowded Yonge-University subway line found themselves getting increasingly frustrated as full cars passed through their stations without stopping.

I don’t know if I’d call this a mindor delay. This is at Davisville. 4 full trains have passed. pic.twitter.com/cHsUhafdB2 — Kurtis Chen (@kurtischen) June 18, 2018

The TTC announced just before 9 a.m. that service had been suspended eastbound on Line 2, as well, between Ossington and St. George Stations, on account of a medical emergency.

@TTChelps your supervisors at St. George should be channelling more people to the west end of the upper platform. The east end often gets scarily crowded like this, west end nowhere near as bad. pic.twitter.com/VDi14D0Yf6 — Patrick Farrell (@PatrickFarrell1) June 18, 2018

Delay persisted across the entire downtown portion of Line 2, from Islington to Broadview Station, all morning, as emergency alarms continued to stop service.

Delay lvl 1,000,000 this morning on the #TTC. 35-minute wait for a S/B subway at Yonge/Sheppard. Imagine if I had to get to work or something?! Ha! What a joke this system is - today was just classic @TTChelps #KeepUpTheCrapWork 😂 — Laura T. (@laurakt_) June 18, 2018

Over the past hour, injuries at track level have so far reported at both Bloor-Yonge and College Stations.

Toronto Police have confirmed that a male was hit by a train at Bloor Subway station. They say that he was rushed to hospital and that one person is in custody. An investigation into the incident continues as some subway platforms remain dangerously overcrowded.

Wow. Every day, the #TTC has delays. Today - we've reached a new low with multiple injuries at track level (Bloor, College), delays, traffic, and a whole bunch of other nonsense @TTCnotices @TTChelps — Clear Skys (@clearskysmusic) June 18, 2018

As of 11 a.m., TTC subway service has been suspended completely between St. Clair and Union Stations on Line 1, and from St. George to Pape Stations on Line 2.

That's almost the entire downtown subway system.

I just can't believe how the TTC service is getting worst and worst. Took us out of the trains on Pape and in 20 minutes JUST ONE bus



That's an amazing contingency plan!



@TTCnotices @TTChelps @CBCNews @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/2T4YAXUM1s — Miguel Meneses R (@MiguelMenesesR) June 18, 2018

Passengers are hot, late and livid all over the city.

@TTChelps like 5 buses have passed rosedale with out of service signs, when will an actual shuttle bus come by?? pic.twitter.com/Z3Yyq28735 — 友人 🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥🍥 (@DaijoubuDesu_) June 18, 2018

Meanwhile, it's inexplicably raining inside at least one TTC streetcar that, according to passengers, is now without power.

sooo the entire green line loses power so I have to get on a streetcar and then it literally starts RAINING INSIDE the streetcar... can someone explain??? @TTChelps #ttc pic.twitter.com/GxLMfxaBiI — rayne (@rayneydaes) June 18, 2018

Condensation? Is the streetcar itself just that freaking hot?

Good luck out there, Toronto — and good luck to any TTC officials who have to handle the fallout from this truly horrendous spate of service problems.