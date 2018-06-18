City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC commuter chaos

Widespread subway outages infuriate sweaty TTC riders

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The only thing scarier than being trapped inside a hot, sticky public transit vehicle is the thought of having to deal with all those angry passengers when they eventually break free.

TTC customer service staffers have been... busy this morning, to say the least, as no less than five emergency alarms were pulled during Monday morning's commute, leading to the virtual shutdown of both major subway lines as of 11 a.m.

Things were no more choppy than usual heading into the day, with only minor delays caused by stalled streetcars and traffic collisions over the first few hours of rush hour. 

Then, around 8:45 a.m., customers started reporting complete service outages on multiple subway lines.

Passengers all over the notoriously-crowded Yonge-University subway line found themselves getting increasingly frustrated as full cars passed through their stations without stopping.

The TTC announced just before 9 a.m. that service had been suspended eastbound on Line 2, as well, between Ossington and St. George Stations, on account of a medical emergency.

Delay persisted across the entire downtown portion of Line 2, from Islington to Broadview Station, all morning, as emergency alarms continued to stop service.

Over the past hour, injuries at track level have so far reported at both Bloor-Yonge and College Stations.

Toronto Police have confirmed that a male was hit by a train at Bloor Subway station. They say that he was rushed to hospital and that one person is in custody. An investigation into the incident continues as some subway platforms remain dangerously overcrowded.

As of 11 a.m., TTC subway service has been suspended completely between St. Clair and Union Stations on Line 1, and from St. George to Pape Stations on Line 2.

That's almost the entire downtown subway system.

Passengers are hot, late and livid all over the city.

Meanwhile, it's inexplicably raining inside at least one TTC streetcar that, according to passengers, is now without power.

Condensation? Is the streetcar itself just that freaking hot?

Good luck out there, Toronto — and good luck to any TTC officials who have to handle the fallout from this truly horrendous spate of service problems.

Lead photo by

Patrick Farrell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone saw a fox eating a squirrel in Toronto

Widespread subway outages infuriate sweaty TTC riders

Someone started a fire at Hanlan's Point Beach on the Toronto Islands

Toronto under heat alert as temperatures continue to sizzle

Fire breaks out at the Taste of Little Italy

Green roof at Toronto City Hall is a hidden downtown escape

Future of Toronto's long gone Canary Restaurant starts to take shape

York students not sure if strike is over