TTC is once again closing subways on the weekend
After weeks of cancelled TTC subway closures, this weekend will finally see the return.
There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations beginning at 11 p.m. on June 9, with service resuming at 11 a.m. on June 10 due to signal upgrades.
This weekend's Line 1 subway closure from Lawrence to St Clair Stations is cancelled. However, there will be a subway closure June 9-10 from 11 pm Saturday to 11 am Sunday from Sheppard West to Lawrence West for signal work. Shuttle buses will operate. #TTC— Brad Ross (@bradTTC) May 30, 2018
Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.
The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on June 16 and 17 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
