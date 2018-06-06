City
TTC Subway closures

TTC is once again closing subways on the weekend

After weeks of cancelled TTC subway closures, this weekend will finally see the return. 

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations beginning at 11 p.m. on June 9, with service resuming at 11 a.m. on June 10 due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on June 16 and 17 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

