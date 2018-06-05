City
ttc kipling

TTC buses evacuated due to suspicious package

A Toronto Police investigation threw a major wrench in this morning's rush hour commute by forcing TTC passengers off buses and out of subway stations in the city's west end.

Toronto's transit agency announced at 8:42 a.m. that service was being suspended on Line 2, in both directions, between Islington and Kipling stations due to police activity at the latter station.

A short time later, passengers started reporting on Twitter that they were being kicked off buses on the 45 Kipling route.

The TTC said a short time later that "select 45E Kipling buses [were] being held for Toronto Police investigation."

Customers on offloaded buses expressed confusion online, as did customers who'd been booted from Kipling Station or found themselves locked out upon arrival.

"Where are the buses? Still locked out of Kipling. Drivers have no information," wrote one commuter. "No one outside telling anyone anything."

"You need to communicate with the station staff at Islington as to the status of the buses," wrote another. "People are getting frustrated without information!"

The TTC notices Twitter account announced that the subway delay at Kipling station had cleared around 9:30 a.m., but that bus service would still be a bit slow for some time.

"Customers can expect delays on 45 Kipling route, as a result of the earlier Toronto Police investigation," reads the account's most-recent tweet. "Efforts are underway to restore regular scheduled service."

At least a few passengers who were affected by the delay were told something about a bomb threat, though this has not been confirmed by the TTC.

"There was a suspicious package found on a bus," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green when asked about the offloading.

"Police take over and make the decisions around public safety and evacuations."

