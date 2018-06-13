Toronto sends thoughts and prayers to raccoon in Minnesota

A small, furry daredevil has captured the hearts of people all over the world this morning after scaling a prominent high-rise building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The newly-minted social media superstar — a common raccoon — began his literal rise to fame on Tuesday, after two Minnesota Public Radio journalists spotted him nestled in a wall nook just a few storeys above the ground.

"This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street," wrote news reporter Tim Nelson on Twitter. "It's been there for two days now, without food or water."

The concrete jungle is a frightening place for a raccoon. pic.twitter.com/Up84scKsp4 — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

A maintenance crew attempted to rescue the animal on Tuesday afternoon as news of his peril started spreading. Unfortunately, their presence only managed to scare the raccoon upwards. Wayyyy upwards.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

By Tuesday night, the raccoon had managed to climb halfway up a 25-storey office building in downtown St. Paul, Spider-Man style.

We know this because every step of his journey was live-tweeted by local animal lovers, journalists, and people inside the building (which has no balconies or windows that open.)

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

The hashtag #MPRraccoon (MPR being Minnesota Public Radio) has been trending worldwide since late Tuesday, with millions watching the critter's death-defying journey online.

He’s going down, brave #MPRraccoon now around 16th floor down from 23rd pic.twitter.com/WuFiQN0xq2 — bengarvin (@bengarvin) June 13, 2018

To say that these viewers were worried would be an understatement.

Mood: I am stressed about a lot of unknowns, and I am crying about a raccoon trapped on the ledge of a building in Minneapolis.



WILL IT BE OKAY?! #mprraccoon — Layton E. Williams (@LaytonEWilliams) June 12, 2018

For every step (and nap) the raccoon has taken, hundreds of people have shared messages of hope and advice for his safe rescue on Twitter.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even went so far as to offer a $1,000 charity donation to "anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude."

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The people of Toronto, in particular, have taken great interest in this story, being that we are all raccoon experts by birthright.

If any city is best equipped to deal with this sort of problem, it's Raccoon City. You know Resident Evil was filmed here, right?

Toronto, Canada, aka "Raccoon City", salutes our American cousin, the #mprraccoon, in his climb of protest against the crazy orange-skinned human in their White House. pic.twitter.com/kZ8L4ElhEB — Kevin Edward Proulx (@kevineproulx) June 13, 2018

Animal lovers in The 6ix sent words of comfort to their Minnesotan counterparts (who, for the record, had gathered in droves at the base of the skyscraper to cheer on MPR Raccoon).

Sending good luck from Canada.

About two years ago our fire department rescued a raccoon from the Toronto Star building. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/iWY4Qf59qu — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) June 13, 2018

Many made mention of a similar incident that took place a few years back at the Toronto Star building.

The baby raccoon who had attempted to scale that building in 2016, nicknamed "scoop," was rescued after getting stuck and returned to the wild unharmed (though a lot more famous than he was before.)

Worried about #MPRraccoon? Perhaps the tale of the successful rescue of 'Scoop' the baby raccoon from the Toronto Star building in 2016 will help.https://t.co/b9XYQyY7Eq



She also has her own Twitter account now @TOStarRaccoon — Dr Vicky Forster (@vickyyyf) June 13, 2018

Others are bringing up the story of #DeadRaccoonTO, which feels more like a "look at how much we love raccoons" brag than an "everything will be okay!" message, but whatever.

I hope #mprraccoon doesn't end up like #TorontoRaccoon (i.e. dead). Although, if he DOES end up like Toronto Raccoon, I hope he gets the sweet street side memorial. pic.twitter.com/6rPdJJ5Ikb — Simms (@thesessionista) June 12, 2018

Fortunately for everyone involved, Minnesota's famous skyscraper raccoon successfully completed his quest on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers were finally able to lure it into a trap atop the 25-storey-high tower with cat food (lol), according to MPR, around 4 a.m.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

Congratulations, Minnesota!

Toronto is proud to have helped you get through this terrifying ordeal by sending our thoughts, prayers, and many photos of dead raccoons.