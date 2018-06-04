These are the worst roads in Toronto

With a provincial election now just days away, the CAA has released its annual list of the worst roads in Ontario — and there appears to have been an upset, of sorts, in the Toronto region.

Dufferin Street, long thought to be the most-busted street in all the land, was ousted this year from its spot atop Toronto's list of crappiest roads.

In its place stands Eglinton Avenue West, which was voted the worst road in Toronto for 2018, and the fifth-worst road in Ontario. Dufferin is now ranked the second-worst road in Toronto and comes in at spot number seven province-wide.

Here are the worst roads in Toronto this year, according to CAA voters:

Eglinton Avenue West

Dufferin Street

Yonge Street

Eglinton Avenue East

Steeles Avenue East

As you can see, both Eglinton Avenue West and Eglinton Avenue East joined the list this year at spots one and four, locally.

CAA attributes their presence on the list to potholes, crumbing pavement and "the fact that Eglinton Avenue is undergoing one of the largest transit expansions in North America." In other words, construction.

The good news coming out of today's announcement is that only two Toronto streets managed to crack the provincial top 10 for 2018.

Aside from Eglinton West and Dufferin, that list is comprised entirely of roads in Hamilton, Prince Edward County, Barrie, Belleville, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

That's something we've not been able to say in quite some time, so cheers either to the City of Toronto for all of its hard work, or to cities like Barrie and Hamilton for sucking so bad that Dufferin Street is now only the seventh-crappiest road in Ontario.

I'm happy either way.