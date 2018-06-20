Last night's sunset in Toronto was a real beauty

Southern Ontario has finally reached that time of year when seeing colours in the sky after 8 p.m. is not only possible, but often breathtaking.

With just two days to go before the summer solstice, Torontonians were out in full force on Tuesday evening enjoying one of 2018's longest days.

Blue Jays Toronto A post shared by Our Trip Life (@our.trip.life) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

The temperature was gorgeous, the bugs respectful, and the vibes just right for chilling outdoors —all of us with cameras in our pockets or hands.

It's no wonder then, that Instagram and Twitter exploded with shades of orange, red, pink and blue when the sun started setting.

The spectacular sunset on Tuesday night was one of the loveliest (and certainly most-photographed) we've seen in Toronto so far this year.

It was long and drawn out, letting us thoroughly take in the sky at many different stages of light.

From amber-tinted clouds on blue skies early in the process...

To fiery reds as the sun slipped behind the horizon.

Thousands of Toronto sunset photos were uploaded within the span of an hour on Instagram alone.

It's almost hard to believe that these photos aren't computer generated.

Technology may be taking humans beyond our wildest dreams, but sunsets like this prove Mother Nature will always reign supreme.

Have you ever seen anything so full of splendour?