City
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario proud

Tons of people in Toronto are getting spammed by Ontario Proud

Concerns about privacy are still being raised with regards to a number of Ontarians being texted and called by a third-party advertiser that deals in anti-NDP and anti-Liberal memes: Ontario Proud.

Despite attracting some media coverage since this invasion of privacy was first brought to light, the group has yet to answer to how they got the phone numbers.

It appears that Torontonians are still getting calls and texts from this group, despite widespread outcry. 

The text asks the textee to respond with who they're voting for. The call apparently asks the same thing. 

According to the Globe and Mail, Ontario Proud gets contact information by hiring unnamed "vendors" to obtain numbers from an agency that's under the oversight of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, that "assigns phone numbers to carriers."  

The Globe report says that these vendors also send the messages. 

As election day draws near, it looks like Ontarians are waiting on more than just the outcome. The end of election day also (hopefully) means the end of these calls and texts.

