Tons of people in Toronto are getting spammed by Ontario Proud

Concerns about privacy are still being raised with regards to a number of Ontarians being texted and called by a third-party advertiser that deals in anti-NDP and anti-Liberal memes: Ontario Proud.

Interesting text I just received. More info on Ontario Proud here https://t.co/B118RXVchZ Has anyone else received this? pic.twitter.com/Y2QbAlCD5B — Hollie Pratt (@hollieprattcamp) June 2, 2018

Despite attracting some media coverage since this invasion of privacy was first brought to light, the group has yet to answer to how they got the phone numbers.

I just got a text from “Olivia” from Ontario proud! — Mixtamasa (@Rearaniva) June 6, 2018

It appears that Torontonians are still getting calls and texts from this group, despite widespread outcry.

Ontario Proud just contacted me.



Apparently there a "Conservatives think tank that some how got a hold of a bunch of private numbers and have been sending out mass texts & calls to poll the election.



Seems fishy to me — Autumn Côté (@ACureforSleep) June 6, 2018

The text asks the textee to respond with who they're voting for. The call apparently asks the same thing.

Just got a call from Ontario Proud blatantly asking me who I plan to vote for. @ontarioisproud HOW did you get my name/contact info? Definitely wouldn’t have consented to giving it to you. #onpoli #onvote



(Told them not PCs and the operator laughed and said okay and hung up.) — Meaghan #voteNDP 🏳️‍🌈 (@meaghannotmegan) June 6, 2018

According to the Globe and Mail, Ontario Proud gets contact information by hiring unnamed "vendors" to obtain numbers from an agency that's under the oversight of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, that "assigns phone numbers to carriers."

The Globe report says that these vendors also send the messages.

Got a phone call this morning from Ontario Proud. Before texting who you're going to vote for, learn about why first. https://t.co/wzU0c9ZPhG — Samantha Lui (@samanthalui_) June 6, 2018

As election day draws near, it looks like Ontarians are waiting on more than just the outcome. The end of election day also (hopefully) means the end of these calls and texts.