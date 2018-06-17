Fire breaks out at the Taste of Little Italy
Fire crews are putting out a two-alarm blaze that broke out during Taste of Little Italy at around 2 p.m. today.
The fire engulfed the second storey above the Fish Store and Ghazale near College and Grace Streets, putting a halt to one of the city's largest street festivals.
Fire at Taste of Little Italy Toronto #tasteoflittleitaly #fire pic.twitter.com/gUNQwzIizD— Bowl Cereal (@appsbymarc) June 17, 2018
The building was evacuated and barriers were erected to protect the crowd of festival-goers, who were made to clear a path for fire trucks as they worked to extinguish the blaze.
Huge Fire in Little Italy in #Toronto. View from west humber bay park @Toronto_Fire pic.twitter.com/NhdGXqULMk— VinnyH (@vincenthong) June 17, 2018
The fire was massive – large enough to be seen from West Humber Bay Park.
@blogTO @VirginRadioTO Fire art Tastes of Little Italy... so sad pic.twitter.com/4boA5a3BU9— Bre Nda (@brendalrntns2) June 17, 2018
It took about half an hour for Toronto Fire to contain the fire, and thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Hot day for these @Toronto_Fire first responders in Little Italy. @CityNews @CP24 pic.twitter.com/r6azum1OY2— Patrick Searle (@Patrick4ONT) June 17, 2018
The smoking building has nearly been extinguished completely – in the meantime the Taste of Little Italy continues.
