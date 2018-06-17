City
taste of little italy

Fire breaks out at the Taste of Little Italy

Fire crews are putting out a two-alarm blaze that broke out during Taste of Little Italy at around 2 p.m. today. 

The fire engulfed the second storey above the Fish Store and Ghazale near College and Grace Streets, putting a halt to one of the city's largest street festivals.

The building was evacuated and barriers were erected to protect the crowd of festival-goers, who were made to clear a path for fire trucks as they worked to extinguish the blaze. 

The fire was massive – large enough to be seen from West Humber Bay Park. 

It took about half an hour for Toronto Fire to contain the fire, and thankfully no injuries have been reported.

The smoking building has nearly been extinguished completely – in the meantime the Taste of Little Italy continues. 

