Canada’s Wonderland caught up in election sign controversy

A Toronto-area teenager is learning the hard way this week that it's never a good idea to destroy someone else's property on camera, especially while wearing a work uniform with your name tag on it.

Marisa Maslink, an outreach coordinator for Canada's Conservative Party, posted a video ripped from Snapchat to her Twitter account late last week.

In it, a young man is seen uprooting an election sign for Thornhill PC candidate Gila Martow and then putting it in the trunk of a car — but not before punching the sign four times while mugging for the camera.

Hey @WonderlandNews - looks like one of your employees thinks it’s cool to break Ontario election laws by tearing down a @GilaMartow sign and posting it to Snapchat. Is this the position of your park? pic.twitter.com/54SAmVArCX — Marisa Maslink (@m_mas11) June 1, 2018

The young man, who is 16 according to YorkRegion.com, is then seen laughing while he bends the metal frame that had been holding up the sign.

"Hey @WonderlandNews - looks like one of your employees thinks it's cool to break Ontario election laws by tearing down a @GilaMartow sign and posting it to Snapchat," wrote Maslink on Twitter to the teen's apparent employer.

"Is this the position of your park?"

The popular theme park in Vaughan tweeted back that it would be "looking into" the matter.

"Canada's Wonderland does not condone the actions of the associate," said a representative for the company to YorkRegion on Saturday. "He has been suspended pending an investigation."

We certainly do not condone this behaviour and are looking into this matter. — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) June 1, 2018

Reaction to the young man's actions, and in turn to Maslink's action of reporting him so publicly, has been steady and heated.

"It's called theft and mischief! Both are criminal offences. The cops should be paying him a visit," said one of the many commenters on Maslink's tweet.

"We'll be watching to see if you do the right thing and relieve this criminal from his duties," tweeted somebody else at Wonderland. "His actions are not only criminal but they stoke the social divisiveness these radicals are spreading throughout our communities."

Yeah get that teenager Marisa — Hame Naver (@Jam_Clear) June 1, 2018

"Well, I for one thought the KID was silly and immature," countered another local Twitter user.

"He's young so I hope he gets a talking to and learns his lesson," he continued. "Would be a shame for the kid to lose his job over what is obviously intended as an attempt at humour. Flog him? Tar and feathers maybe?"

"It's almost like young people just hate the conservatives," joked another to Maslink. "But good luck getting that kid fired :)"