Dramatic arrest of woman by TTC Supervisor caught on video

Video footage is making the rounds today in which a woman is seen repeatedly hitting, charging at, and spitting in the face of a TTC Chief Supervisor.

The intense altercation, filmed near Danforth and Woodbine avenues, is believed to have taken place on Friday around 5:30 p.m. after the woman allegedly stole some mail from a nearby residential building.

"The Toronto Police Service would like to inform the public of an arrest made in the assault of a TTC Chief Supervisor," said police in a news release on Sunday.

"Zehra Sundu, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with six counts of Theft of Mail, Assault with a Weapon, Assault, three counts of Possess Credit Card Obtained by Crime [and] two counts of Breach of Probation."

Police say that Sundu was seen entering a building on May 4 and removing the contents of mailboxes that "did not belong to her."

While doing so, she was confronted by a resident of the building, who police say she assaulted before fleeing the scene.

The TTC Chief Supervisor seen on camera above arrested her shortly afterwards, not too far from the apartment building.

"She assaulted him as well," reads the release. "Found in her possession were numerous pieces of mail from various addresses."

A YouTube account that normally posts retro gameplay walk-throughs published a four-part video series on Sunday to show the public what went down.

In the videos, the TTC staffer is seen restraining the woman until police arrive to arrest her — but not without first taking a few hits (and some bodily fluid to the face).

"Props to the dude for remaining so calm," wrote one commenter on Reddit of the Chief Supervisor. "I would've lost my sh-t."

"If it hasn't been said yet the TTC Supervisor is a hero for keeping his cool and keeping her there," wrote another. "He was under no obligation to catch her once she had left TTC property so good for him."

"We need more TTC employees like him going above and beyond."