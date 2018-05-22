City
Lisa Cumming
Posted 10 hours ago
summer weather toronto

Toronto heat wave coming as temperatures approach 30C this week

Living in constant fear that the weather will turn on a dime is just the Canadian way — if there are too many warm days we start to get nervous.

This morning's chill may have had some of us talking about the shoe finally dropping, but this cool down isn't going to last long at all. 

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 28 C over the next week. Image courtesy of Environment Canada.

Over the course of the week temperatures are expected to climb to a tropical 28C on Friday — mix of sun and cloud — and hover at around 27C for Wednesday and Thursday.

This weekend we're expecting showers and thunderstorms, but still with high temperatures. 

Toronto, it's just about time to collectively unclench the fists and embrace that summer is pretty much here (break out those shorts and sandals, do your thing). We're never going to have a perfect streak of great-weather days, but we've had it pretty good so far. 

