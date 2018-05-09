Toronto ranked 13th best city in the world for students
A list has come out ranking the top cities in the world to be a student and only one Canadian city has cracked the top 10, but it's not Toronto. We came in 13th, tied with Boston.
Montreal was ranked fourth, ouch. The top 15 cities overall were ranked as follows.
The list, produced by the QS higher education data analysts, ranked the cities based on points awarded in terms of affordability, employer activity, desirability, student mix, university rankings and student view.
The list is intended to show the "best urban destinations for international students."
One place we do excel is desirability, where we were number one. QS even notes, "Of the other indicators, Toronto deserves attention for being the most desirable student city, while Budapest is ranked top for affordability."
