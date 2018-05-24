City
Toronto cyclist beats up suspected bike thief outside restaurant

A 36-year-old man was reportedly sent to the hospital with serious injuries early this morning after attempting to steal a bicycle near Dundas and Bathurst.

The person who put him there? The owner of said bicycle.

Toronto Police say that a fight broke out in the vicinity of Kensington Market around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday after a man caught someone who appeared to be stealing his bike.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a knife when confronted, but the cyclist managed to fight him off with a knife sharpener that he'd brought out from his place of work.

The bike owner was working at a nearby bar or restaurant when he saw the suspect tinkering with his cycle, according to police.

He sustained only minor wounds after running out to defend himself and his property, while the alleged thief suffered "blunt force injuries."

Emergency crews were called to the scene, prompting police to close off Dundas Street West between Bathurst and Casimir for several hours early Thursday.

Following the incident, the suspected thief was taken into custody and charged with attempted theft, assault with a weapon and threatening death.

The victim's identity has not been revealed, but local cyclists are hailing him as somewhat of a hero today as news of his actions spread.

Violence isn't cool, but as someone on Reddit put it, "justice b*ner right here. Bike thieves are f*cking scum."

"Heard on the news this morning that a bike owner caught a guy trying to steal his bike," wrote someone in a Facebook group dedicated to stolen bikes.

"He fought the thief off causing injury... The police are unable to do anything about bike theft so it is clearly left up to us to protect our own property."

"I think we all knew that something like this would happen," wrote someone else, "as police haven't been able to help curb bike theft in the city."

