Toronto commuters stranded as equipment issues plague the TTC

Hump day got off to a rough start for commuters in Toronto with a rash of "ongoing equipment issues" affecting multiple public transit routes across the city.

The TTC announced shortly after 8 a.m. that customers would be experiencing longer than normal wait times for the 504 King, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina and 514 Cherry streetcars, as well as the 506 Carlton buses, all due to equipment issues.

As of 9 a.m., 12 service advisories remained in effect on account of everything from a stalled streetcar to mechanical issues aboard a subway train.

So glad I checked Twitter before heading out this morning. Was going to take a nice leisurely above ground route downtown to enjoy the sun & then saw all of the streetcars went on strike. #TTC #Toronto — Tamera Kremer (@tamera) May 16, 2018

History has shown that a few significant hiccups is all it takes to throw the entire TTC ecosystem out of whack, this morning has been no exception.

Three #TTC commute options and ALL are reliably unreliable. I should have left yesterday to get to work on time pic.twitter.com/MukQpNEt1J — Tiffany (@TiffanyIRL) May 16, 2018

In short, public transit is a mess right now and it's not even the TTC's fault. Not entirely.

Delays from construction and collisions are only compounding the problems caused by malfunctioning equipment, turning "longer than normal wait times" into crazy-long lineups for vehicles of every kind.

Yeah it was the 75, and it's happening again. Been here for 20 mins. 100+ of people lined up down Bloor street waiting — Kurt Treen (@kurttreen) May 16, 2018

Good luck out there, if you're still in the mix or have yet to venture into the streets.

You might need it to get where you're going on time.