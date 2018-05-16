City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
TTC commuter chaos

Toronto commuters stranded as equipment issues plague the TTC

Hump day got off to a rough start for commuters in Toronto with a rash of "ongoing equipment issues" affecting multiple public transit routes across the city.

The TTC announced shortly after 8 a.m. that customers would be experiencing longer than normal wait times for the 504 King, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina and 514 Cherry streetcars, as well as the 506 Carlton buses, all due to equipment issues.

As of 9 a.m., 12 service advisories remained in effect on account of everything from a stalled streetcar to mechanical issues aboard a subway train.

History has shown that a few significant hiccups is all it takes to throw the entire TTC ecosystem out of whack, this morning has been no exception.

In short, public transit is a mess right now and it's not even the TTC's fault. Not entirely.

Delays from construction and collisions are only compounding the problems caused by malfunctioning equipment, turning "longer than normal wait times" into crazy-long lineups for vehicles of every kind.

Good luck out there, if you're still in the mix or have yet to venture into the streets.

You might need it to get where you're going on time.

Lead photo by

Danielle Finestone

