Road Closures Toronto

The DVP and major roads closed in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brace yourself, Toronto. It's going be another weekend filled with road closures. Annual street festivals like Dundas West Fest and Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest will be taking over city streets for the first weekend of June. It's not all bad, the TTC subway closure has been cancelled again. 

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

Dundas West Fest

The popular street festival returns to Toronto this weekend. Dundas West will be closed from Lansdowne to Ossington. The closure will last from June 1 at 3 p.m. to June 3 at 3 a.m.

Pape Village Summerfest

The neighbourhood festival taking place on June 2 will result in Pape Avenue closing from Mortimer to Gamble from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Eats and Beats Streetfest

The street festival in Riverside taking place on June 2 will result in a number of road closures. The following streets will be closed between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Broadview Avenue closed from Queen Street East to Eastern Avenue
  • McGee Street closed from Queen St. East to south of Queen Street East
  • Munro Street closed from Queen Street East going north
  • Queen Street East lane closure from Davies Avenue to Empire Avenue
  • Saulter Street closed from Queen Street East going north 
Ride for Heart

Expect major road closures between 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 for the annual biking event. The following streets will be closed during this time period.

  • Don Valley Parkway North closed from Gardiner Expressway to Highway 404 North
  • Don Valley Parkway South closed from Highway 404 South to the Gardiner Expressway
  • Gardiner Expressway from Lake Shore West Ramp to Don Valley Parkway
  • Gardiner Expressway closed from Don Valley Parkway South to Lake Shore West
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

