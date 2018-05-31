The DVP and major roads closed in Toronto this weekend

Brace yourself, Toronto. It's going be another weekend filled with road closures. Annual street festivals like Dundas West Fest and Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest will be taking over city streets for the first weekend of June. It's not all bad, the TTC subway closure has been cancelled again.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

The popular street festival returns to Toronto this weekend. Dundas West will be closed from Lansdowne to Ossington. The closure will last from June 1 at 3 p.m. to June 3 at 3 a.m.

The neighbourhood festival taking place on June 2 will result in Pape Avenue closing from Mortimer to Gamble from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The street festival in Riverside taking place on June 2 will result in a number of road closures. The following streets will be closed between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadview Avenue closed from Queen Street East to Eastern Avenue

McGee Street closed from Queen St. East to south of Queen Street East

Munro Street closed from Queen Street East going north

Queen Street East lane closure from Davies Avenue to Empire Avenue

Saulter Street closed from Queen Street East going north

Expect major road closures between 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 for the annual biking event. The following streets will be closed during this time period.